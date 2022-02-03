H&R Block Inc. [HRB] gain 1.95% so far this year. What now?

H&R Block Inc. [NYSE: HRB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.68%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 cents per share, payable April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2022. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

Since 2016, the Company has grown the dividend by 35%1 and has returned over $2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Over the last 12 months, HRB stock rose by 29.49%. The one-year H&R Block Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.72. The average equity rating for HRB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.09 billion, with 178.10 million shares outstanding and 174.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, HRB stock reached a trading volume of 3420035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on H&R Block Inc. [HRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRB shares is $25.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for H&R Block Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for H&R Block Inc. stock. On March 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HRB shares from 30 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H&R Block Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 266.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRB in the course of the last twelve months was 51.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

HRB Stock Performance Analysis:

H&R Block Inc. [HRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.68. With this latest performance, HRB shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for H&R Block Inc. [HRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.37, while it was recorded at 22.87 for the last single week of trading, and 24.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into H&R Block Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and H&R Block Inc. [HRB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.54 and a Gross Margin at +46.04. H&R Block Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.22.

Return on Total Capital for HRB is now 24.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 277.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, H&R Block Inc. [HRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 550.24. Additionally, HRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 491.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, H&R Block Inc. [HRB] managed to generate an average of $8,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.H&R Block Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

HRB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H&R Block Inc. go to 10.00%.

H&R Block Inc. [HRB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,397 million, or 88.80% of HRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,041,019, which is approximately -4.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,727,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.67 million in HRB stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $281.48 million in HRB stock with ownership of nearly -2.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in H&R Block Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in H&R Block Inc. [NYSE:HRB] by around 10,983,313 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 15,264,402 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 120,160,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,408,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,406,682 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,374,057 shares during the same period.