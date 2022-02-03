Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Stock trading around $34.70 per share: What’s Next?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] traded at a low on 02/02/22, posting a -0.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.70. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Healthpeak Properties Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 22, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7576023 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthpeak Properties Inc. stands at 2.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for PEAK stock reached $18.38 billion, with 539.02 million shares outstanding and 537.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 7576023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $38.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $38 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.97, while it was recorded at 34.85 for the last single week of trading, and 34.71 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.80 and a Gross Margin at +5.47. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now -0.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.55. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $662,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 2.90%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $17,470 million, or 96.50% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,745,779, which is approximately 0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 71,767,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.9 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 27,823,295 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 21,812,042 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 453,832,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,468,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,385,264 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,802,422 shares during the same period.