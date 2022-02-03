GWG Holdings Inc. [GWGH] moved up 31.58: Why It’s Important

GWG Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GWGH] closed the trading session at $4.50 on 02/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.42, while the highest price level was $5.5799. The company report on December 30, 2021 that GWG Holdings Completes Requirements for Continued Listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that it received confirmation from Nasdaq that it is in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a), is in compliance with the continued listing requirements, and will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company received notice from Nasdaq that after holding its 2020/2021 annual meeting of shareholders it is now in compliance with the continued listing requirements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.95 percent and weekly performance of 21.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -53.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.74K shares, GWGH reached to a volume of 5133781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GWG Holdings Inc. [GWGH]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GWG Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2015, representing the official price target for GWG Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GWG Holdings Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00.

GWGH stock trade performance evaluation

GWG Holdings Inc. [GWGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.29. With this latest performance, GWGH shares dropped by -53.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for GWG Holdings Inc. [GWGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.80 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GWG Holdings Inc. [GWGH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWG Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

GWG Holdings Inc. [GWGH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of GWGH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWGH stocks are: MOLONEY SECURITIES ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 88,539, which is approximately 24.72% of the company’s market cap and around 86.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 28,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96000.0 in GWGH stocks shares; and AUSDAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC., currently with $83000.0 in GWGH stock with ownership of nearly -2.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GWG Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in GWG Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GWGH] by around 32,654 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 190,658 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 32,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWGH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,928 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 175,903 shares during the same period.