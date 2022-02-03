GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $43

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] jumped around 1.45 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $27.90 at the close of the session, up 5.48%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that GoodRx Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, February 28, 2022. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock is now -14.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GDRX Stock saw the intraday high of $28.14 and lowest of $26.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.67, which means current price is +32.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 3505305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $41.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 81.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.50.

How has GDRX stock performed recently?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.22. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -14.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.17, while it was recorded at 24.41 for the last single week of trading, and 36.43 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.55 and a Gross Margin at +91.28. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.32.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now -30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -162.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$614,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.50.

Earnings analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 30.88%.

Insider trade positions for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]

There are presently around $3,944 million, or 80.90% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, holding 8,792,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.57 million in GDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $146.11 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly 6.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 16,391,066 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 9,092,909 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 123,612,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,096,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,722,710 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,298,955 shares during the same period.