Goldman slashes price target on Bumble Inc. [BMBL] – find out why.

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] jumped around 0.8 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.31 at the close of the session, up 2.71%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Bumble Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:.

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet Media and Telecom Virtual Conference Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 a.m. ET.

Bumble Inc. stock is now -10.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BMBL Stock saw the intraday high of $30.61 and lowest of $29.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 84.80, which means current price is +17.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 4247288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $52.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 68.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.01% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.08 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.93, while it was recorded at 28.71 for the last single week of trading, and 46.48 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.04 and a Gross Margin at +57.13. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.99.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc. [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.16. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.30.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $3,843 million, or 99.70% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 43,181,193, which is approximately -21.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 8,818,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.25 million in BMBL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $209.28 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 51.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 31,800,453 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 16,789,786 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 81,637,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,227,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,724,419 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,012,706 shares during the same period.