Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Is Currently -5.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.29%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Genius Brands Promotes Industry Leader Kerry Phelan to Chief Brand Officer as Company Further Builds Global Franchise Programs.

Phelan to Drive Brand Growth on Worldwide Scale Across All Genius Brands’ Businesses, Including WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc., Your Family Entertainment and Ameba TV.

Following Genius Brands’ acquisitions of Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. (WOW!) and Ameba TV, and major investment in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment (YFE) to build a global footprint, as well as the worldwide rollout of Kartoon Channel!/Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNUS), announces the promotion of Kerry Phelan to the newly created position of Chief Brand Officer.

Over the last 12 months, GNUS stock dropped by -53.96%. The one-year Genius Brands International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.4. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $245.70 million, with 300.32 million shares outstanding and 284.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, GNUS stock reached a trading volume of 3260658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -25.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.10 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0897, while it was recorded at 0.8316 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4641 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49 million, or 24.90% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,673,421, which is approximately -0.374% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,731,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.44 million in GNUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.21 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 9.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 1,986,319 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,200,928 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 52,587,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,774,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 349,345 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 617,696 shares during the same period.