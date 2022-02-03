Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] fell -0.56% so far this year. What now?

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.505 during the day while it closed the day at $5.30. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Gannett Announces Share Repurchase Program and Amendment to Credit Agreement.

Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company’s common stock.

“The authorization to buy back up to $100 million of common stock provides the Company with another mechanism to maximize long-term value for our shareholders,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain confident in our strategy and believe that our current stock price represents a significant discount to the intrinsic value of the company and its operating units. Over the last year we have significantly improved our capital structure and the stock repurchase program announced today provides us with additional flexibility to create long-term value for investors. We remain committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy, including investments in our strategic priorities, continued debt paydown, and return of capital to our shareholders.”.

Gannett Co. Inc. stock has also gained 8.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GCI stock has declined by -14.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.85% and lost -0.56% year-on date.

The market cap for GCI stock reached $737.02 million, with 135.00 million shares outstanding and 131.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, GCI reached a trading volume of 6139171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $5.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 4.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gannett Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GCI stock trade performance evaluation

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.61. With this latest performance, GCI shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $474 million, or 69.20% of GCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,561,708, which is approximately 3.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,112,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.29 million in GCI stocks shares; and OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD, currently with $35.47 million in GCI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gannett Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI] by around 13,648,041 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,017,355 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 77,765,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,430,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,834,364 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,158,856 shares during the same period.