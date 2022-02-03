For Etsy Inc. [ETSY], Analyst sees a drop to $180. What next?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] plunged by -$14.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $155.30 during the day while it closed the day at $138.04. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Etsy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Reports 18% Increase in Consolidated Year-Over-Year GMS Growth and 18% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, including the following highlights:.

Etsy Inc. stock has also loss -2.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETSY stock has declined by -42.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.70% and lost -36.95% year-on date.

The market cap for ETSY stock reached $16.73 billion, with 126.63 million shares outstanding and 125.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 6106679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $241.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $330 to $285, while Guggenheim kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 11.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -34.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.76 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.86, while it was recorded at 146.55 for the last single week of trading, and 204.75 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 26.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.22. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $246,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 44.90%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,702 million, or 91.30% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,646,947, which is approximately -2.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,692,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $920.42 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly -29.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 15,881,252 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 13,330,972 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 84,540,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,752,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,995,451 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,319,965 shares during the same period.