For Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] plunged by -$1.57 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $47.735 during the day while it closed the day at $43.81. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Digital Turbine Appoints Mollie Spilman to its Board of Directors.

Industry Veteran Brings Deep Ad Tech, Mobile, and Cloud Industry Expertise.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) today announced the appointment of Mollie Spilman, Oracle’s Chief Revenue Officer- Advertising and Marketing Cloud business, to its Board of Directors as an independent director effective February 1, 2022. Ms. Spilman was selected to serve based on her accomplished track record and deep expertise in Ad Tech, mobile and cloud businesses.

Digital Turbine Inc. stock has also gained 13.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APPS stock has declined by -51.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.80% and lost -28.17% year-on date.

The market cap for APPS stock reached $3.92 billion, with 96.16 million shares outstanding and 93.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, APPS reached a trading volume of 4023622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $104.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $80 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on APPS stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APPS shares from 80 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 153.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.03. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -29.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.21, while it was recorded at 42.09 for the last single week of trading, and 64.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 45.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $196,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

There are presently around $2,783 million, or 75.40% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,707,911, which is approximately 72.34% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,857,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.95 million in APPS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $287.21 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 240.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 18,903,577 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 9,901,963 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 32,525,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,330,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,345,523 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,333,858 shares during the same period.