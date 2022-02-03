For Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH], Analyst sees a drop to $51. What next?

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] traded at a low on 02/01/22, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.33. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Ember Technologies and Cardinal Health Partner to Transform the Pharmaceutical Cold Chain.

Partnership will offer the world’s first self-refrigerated, cloud-based shipping box to transport temperature-sensitive biologics.

Ember Technologies, Inc. (Ember®) and Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today announced a partnership to offer the world’s first self-refrigerated, cloud-based shipping box–the Ember Cube. Ember and Cardinal Health will collaborate to deliver a cold chain solution that ensures product integrity and security throughout the supply chain, while significantly reducing shipping waste in the transport of temperature-sensitive medicines.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3889628 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cardinal Health Inc. stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.73%.

The market cap for CAH stock reached $14.38 billion, with 287.00 million shares outstanding and 280.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, CAH reached a trading volume of 3889628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $56.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $69 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CAH stock performed recently?

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.27, while it was recorded at 51.73 for the last single week of trading, and 53.29 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.12 and a Gross Margin at +3.91. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 20.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 374.93. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 320.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of $12,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.81.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 6.86%.

Insider trade positions for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]

There are presently around $12,319 million, or 88.80% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,893,901, which is approximately 3.22% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,547,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $980.76 million in CAH stock with ownership of nearly 10.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 19,187,720 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 21,482,081 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 198,218,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,888,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,811,844 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,411,331 shares during the same period.