For Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] gained 1.06% or 0.0 points to close at $0.21 with a heavy trading volume of 4304172 shares. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Baudax Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference being held January 10 – 13, 2022.

The presentation will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the “Events” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be available on the Baudax Bio website for a period of 30 days following the event.

It opened the trading session at $0.21, the shares rose to $0.2189 and dropped to $0.1956, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BXRX points out that the company has recorded -65.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, BXRX reached to a volume of 4304172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.28.

Trading performance analysis for BXRX stock

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.44. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2786, while it was recorded at 0.1891 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5843 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 23.40% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,740,262, which is approximately 0.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,329,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in BXRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly 27.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 883,512 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 672,460 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,994,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,550,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 331,336 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 251,386 shares during the same period.