Evercore ISI slashes price target on LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] – find out why.

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] gained 2.27% or 0.34 points to close at $15.33 with a heavy trading volume of 3262726 shares. The company report on January 30, 2022 that LXP Industrial Trust to Review Letter from Land & Buildings.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“LXP”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution real estate investments, announced that it received a letter from Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (“Land & Buildings”) on Friday, January 28, 2022. Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the LXP Board of Trustees will review the letter to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of LXP’s shareholders.

The full text of the Land & Buildings letter follows:.

It opened the trading session at $15.05, the shares rose to $15.39 and dropped to $15.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LXP points out that the company has recorded 17.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -46.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, LXP reached to a volume of 3262726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $12, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on LXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 49.85.

Trading performance analysis for LXP stock

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.50. With this latest performance, LXP shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.90, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 13.61 for the last 200 days.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.22 and a Gross Margin at +38.42. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.40.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.71. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $3,328,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $4,194 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,725,559, which is approximately -3.253% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,165,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $662.05 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $641.28 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly -0.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LXP Industrial Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 24,037,692 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 21,951,648 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 233,825,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,815,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,111,104 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,528,146 shares during the same period.