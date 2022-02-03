Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] is 6.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] gained 0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $34.80 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2022 that AllianceBernstein Announces First Global Head of ETFs.

Firm announces Noel Archard to Develop and Lead the Active ETF Business.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (“AB”) (NYSE: AB), a leading research and global investment firm, today announced that Noel Archard, CFA, will join AB as Global Head of ETFs and Portfolio Solutions, effective February 7, 2022. The firm announces its plan to build a global ETF business under Noel with their initial set of active ETF offerings planned for later this year in the U.S.

Equitable Holdings Inc. represents 411.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.21 billion with the latest information. EQH stock price has been found in the range of $34.47 to $35.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 3649789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $46.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.87.

Trading performance analysis for EQH stock

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.21, while it was recorded at 33.47 for the last single week of trading, and 32.07 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.19. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.22.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -1.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.91. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$82,025 per employee.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 12.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $12,958 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,894,037, which is approximately -12.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,722,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.22 billion in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -6.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 18,300,079 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 34,157,418 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 321,609,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,066,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,323,779 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,364,923 shares during the same period.