Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] fell -43.60% so far this year. What now?

Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ: EPZM] traded at a high on 02/02/22, posting a 14.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.41. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Epizyme Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel epigenetic therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 56,666,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.50 per share, before underwriting discounts. In addition, Epizyme has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Epizyme.

Epizyme anticipates the total gross proceeds from the offering (before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses) will be approximately $85.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ options to purchase additional shares.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14431475 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Epizyme Inc. stands at 16.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.39%.

The market cap for EPZM stock reached $146.46 million, with 102.51 million shares outstanding and 84.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, EPZM reached a trading volume of 14431475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPZM shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Epizyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Epizyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EPZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Epizyme Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28.

How has EPZM stock performed recently?

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.79. With this latest performance, EPZM shares dropped by -47.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.94 for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5677, while it was recorded at 1.1980 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5338 for the last 200 days.

Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1430.12 and a Gross Margin at +42.56. Epizyme Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1469.95.

Return on Total Capital for EPZM is now -54.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.17. Additionally, EPZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Epizyme Inc. [EPZM] managed to generate an average of -$762,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Epizyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings analysis for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Epizyme Inc. go to 38.00%.

Insider trade positions for Epizyme Inc. [EPZM]

There are presently around $116 million, or 95.00% of EPZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPZM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 15,310,377, which is approximately 0.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,166,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.28 million in EPZM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.67 million in EPZM stock with ownership of nearly -0.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Epizyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Epizyme Inc. [NASDAQ:EPZM] by around 7,668,273 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,249,936 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 79,434,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,352,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPZM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,501,384 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,244,388 shares during the same period.