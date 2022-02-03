Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gain 4.00% so far this year. What now?

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] price surged by 5.56 percent to reach at $7.23. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Electronic Arts Reports Q3 FY22 Financial Results.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.

“FY22 has been a year of outstanding growth for Electronic Arts, and we’re proud that our franchises were among the most-downloaded, most-played, and most popular titles over the last year and the holiday quarter,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “Our network of more than 540 million unique active accounts continues to expand, players are spending more time in our games, and with our amazing IP we are well-positioned for continued growth.”.

The one-year EA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.82. The average equity rating for EA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $168.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $185 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $172 to $162, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on EA stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EA shares from 175 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 4.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 34.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EA Stock Performance Analysis:

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.53. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.25, while it was recorded at 132.55 for the last single week of trading, and 138.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electronic Arts Inc. Fundamentals:

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 27.01%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,122 million, or 95.10% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,091,889, which is approximately -0.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,915,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in EA stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $1.95 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

460 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 26,866,828 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 21,024,878 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 215,446,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,338,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,040,945 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,345,083 shares during the same period.