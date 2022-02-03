CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] gain 0.32% so far this year. What now?

CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CONE] slipped around 0.0 points on 02/02/2022, while shares priced at $90.01 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that CyrusOne Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that it will issue results for the fourth quarter 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. As a result of the previously announced definitive merger agreement pursuant to which KKR and GIP will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of CyrusOne in an all-cash transaction, the Company will not conduct a fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call. As announced on February 1, the proposal to approve the merger, the merger agreement and the other transactions contemplated by the merger agreement was approved by CyrusOne stockholders.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, CONE reached a trading volume of 3991944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONE shares is $89.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for CyrusOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CyrusOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $78, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CONE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyrusOne Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

How has CONE stock performed recently?

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, CONE shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.64 for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.47, while it was recorded at 89.81 for the last single week of trading, and 79.37 for the last 200 days.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +16.69. CyrusOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for CONE is now 2.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.13. Additionally, CONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] managed to generate an average of $93,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Insider trade positions for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]

There are presently around $11,868 million, or 99.90% of CONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONE stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 21,070,775, which is approximately 2.813% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,776,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in CONE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.46 billion in CONE stock with ownership of nearly 13.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyrusOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE] by around 13,903,449 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 13,360,113 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 104,586,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,850,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONE stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,907,135 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,221,847 shares during the same period.