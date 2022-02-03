Credit Suisse lifts GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] closed the trading session at $2.77. The company report on January 13, 2022 that GoHealth Makes Built In’s Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards.

Medicare Digital Health Company Earns Coveted Spot Once More.

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that it made the Built In list of 100 Best Places to Work in Chicago. A work-life balance environment, leadership’s proactive encouragement to use PTO, cross-functional training, mentorship programs and perks such as massages in the office and discounted gym membership are just a few of the reasons that contributed to GoHealth’s designation as a Best Place to Work. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets Built In serves.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.91 percent and weekly performance of 12.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 5023720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $4.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

GOCO stock trade performance evaluation

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, GOCO shares dropped by -29.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.88 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +66.57. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.05.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now -3.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.32. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] managed to generate an average of -$14,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoHealth Inc. go to 54.00%.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $259 million, or 87.80% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 14,184,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.29 million in GOCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.36 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly 23.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 18,746,151 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 17,303,975 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 57,604,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,654,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,029,129 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 547,898 shares during the same period.