Cowen lifts Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price plunged by -0.38 percent to reach at -$11.62. The company report on February 1, 2022 that TRAYVON: TEN YEARS LATER — A Mother’s Essay from Sybrina Fulton Now Available from Amazon Original Stories.

Ten years after the tragic killing of her 17-year-old son Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton reflects on her grief, anger, and hope in the wake of a single unforgivable moment—and why she advocates for positive social change.

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon Original Stories, an imprint of Amazon Publishing, announced today the release of the powerful essay Trayvon: Ten Years Later by Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin. Providing a deeply personal account of a family tragedy that unfolded on the world stage, Fulton imparts wisdom and shares the lessons she’s learned over these past ten years. Her essay is about life, love, and loss; about bad faith; about what changes have and have not occurred; and about the power of finding and using her voice.

A sum of 4271753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.43M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $3,101.50 and dropped to a low of $2,977.27 until finishing in the latest session at $3012.25.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.44. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4095.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4300, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 3850 to 3800.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 103.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 160.59.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.72 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,294.28, while it was recorded at 2,939.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3,371.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

AMZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 34.70%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $884,546 million, or 59.40% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,280,421, which is approximately 1.69% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,129,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.06 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $49.54 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2,174 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 12,532,122 shares. Additionally, 1,335 investors decreased positions by around 12,752,717 shares, while 408 investors held positions by with 267,236,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,521,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,696,019 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 3,007,173 shares during the same period.