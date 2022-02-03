Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] is -1.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.79%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Clean Energy to Host RNG Strategy and Financial Outlook Webcast.

CEO Andrew Littlefair and CFO Robert Vreeland to present Clean Energy’s renewable natural gas strategic vision and financial outlook for the next five years.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Nasdaq: CLNE) today announced that Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, and Robert Vreeland, chief financial officer, along with other executive management, will host a webcast to inform investors and analysts of the company’s strategic vision around its renewable natural gas (RNG) supply and the growing demand for RNG fuel by fleet customers in its North American station network.

Over the last 12 months, CLNE stock dropped by -53.00%. The one-year Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.64. The average equity rating for CLNE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.34 billion, with 223.01 million shares outstanding and 176.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, CLNE stock reached a trading volume of 3082583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 77.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

CLNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 5.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.51. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$21,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

CLNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $566 million, or 43.50% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,779,530, which is approximately 17.493% of the company’s market cap and around 20.71% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,362,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.58 million in CLNE stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $73.6 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 63.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 18,890,230 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 11,986,568 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 62,930,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,807,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,242,624 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,611,038 shares during the same period.