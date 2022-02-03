CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] is 5.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] surged by $5.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $74.73 during the day while it closed the day at $74.46. The company report on January 27, 2022 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Commerce Department’s Affirmative Preliminary Antidumping Duty Determinations Concerning UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. today welcomed the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (“Commerce”) affirmative preliminary determinations in its antidumping duty (“AD”) investigations of imports of urea ammonium nitrate (“UAN”) from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago (“Trinidad”). This follows Commerce’s affirmative preliminary countervailing duty (“CVD”) determinations for UAN from Russia and Trinidad, issued in November 2021.

“Commerce’s affirmative preliminary antidumping and countervailing duty determinations not only address unfair trade practices that have harmed the U.S. UAN industry and its workers, but also help ensure that this vital product remains readily available to U.S. farmers from reliable domestic suppliers,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We appreciate the thorough, fact-driven investigations conducted by Commerce professionals and their impartial application of U.S. law. We look forward to participating in the post-preliminary phase of these investigations.”.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 4.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CF stock has inclined by 29.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 60.30% and gained 5.20% year-on date.

The market cap for CF stock reached $15.36 billion, with 214.90 million shares outstanding and 213.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 5403517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $73.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $70 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 16.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.18 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.41, while it was recorded at 70.12 for the last single week of trading, and 55.84 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.23 and a Gross Margin at +20.22. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.69.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.52. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $105,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 62.70%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,445 million, or 95.30% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,590,976, which is approximately 1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,687,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -5.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 18,696,450 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 19,828,649 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 156,703,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,228,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,179,705 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,279,778 shares during the same period.