Cerner Corporation [CERN] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $85

Cerner Corporation stock is now -1.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CERN Stock saw the intraday high of $91.34 and lowest of $91.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.44, which means current price is +0.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, CERN reached a trading volume of 5314384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerner Corporation [CERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $91.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $74, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

How has CERN stock performed recently?

Cerner Corporation [CERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, CERN shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.18 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.12, while it was recorded at 91.27 for the last single week of trading, and 78.55 for the last 200 days.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.55. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Total Capital for CERN is now 15.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.48. Additionally, CERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] managed to generate an average of $29,549 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Cerner Corporation [CERN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 13.52%.

Insider trade positions for Cerner Corporation [CERN]

There are presently around $23,999 million, or 89.40% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,638,829, which is approximately -0.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,150,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in CERN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.27 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 19,085,495 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 18,224,349 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 225,838,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,148,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,270,394 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,267,566 shares during the same period.