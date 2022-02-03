Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Is Currently 8.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] surged by $2.9 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.25 during the day while it closed the day at $37.63. The company report on February 2, 2022 that BRINKER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022 RESULTS.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 29, 2021.

“I am pleased with Brinker’s results and the progression of performance throughout the second quarter,” said Wyman Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our brands had strong holiday performance, demonstrating the power of the business model when volumes return. We still have growth ahead of us, and the opportunity to leverage scale and move the business forward.”.

Brinker International Inc. stock has also gained 11.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EAT stock has declined by -9.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.99% and gained 2.84% year-on date.

The market cap for EAT stock reached $1.71 billion, with 45.90 million shares outstanding and 44.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 4759575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $49.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $55, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on EAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

EAT stock trade performance evaluation

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.60. With this latest performance, EAT shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.02, while it was recorded at 33.84 for the last single week of trading, and 49.99 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.46 and a Gross Margin at +10.58. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 11.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $2,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 17.40%.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,565 million, or 98.80% of EAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,608,642, which is approximately -0.404% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,293,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.85 million in EAT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $102.63 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly 34.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 6,809,324 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 7,624,361 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 30,618,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,052,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,088,053 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,570,828 shares during the same period.