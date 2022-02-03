Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] Stock trading around $4.30 per share: What’s Next?

Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRI] jumped around 0.91 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.30 at the close of the session, up 26.84%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Biofrontera Inc. provides Update on Patient Recruitment for Phase III Study for the Treatment of sBCC with Ameluz®-PDT.

Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, is pleased to provide an update on the patient recruitment for the phase III clinical study for the treatment of superficial basal cell carcinoma (sBCC) with Ameluz® photodynamic therapy (Ameluz®-PDT) in combination with the BF-RhodoLED® lamp in the U.S. To date, 70% of the planned 186 patients have been enrolled in the study. Patient recruitment for this study has been ongoing since 2018 with completion of patient recruitment anticipated by the end of 2022.

“Due to a demanding study protocol mandated by the FDA, the recruitment process has been taking a considerable amount of time and was additionally slowed down by the Covid pandemic, but has recently picked up again”, said CEO Erica Monaco. “Following successful FDA approval, Ameluz® would be the only drug in the United States approved for the treatment of superficial BCC with PDT, which we expect to further increase the growth potential of our flagship product Ameluz® in the medium term. “.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.29M shares, BFRI reached a trading volume of 42761244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFRI shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biofrontera Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08.

Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biofrontera Inc. [BFRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.21 and a Gross Margin at +48.92. Biofrontera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.29.

Return on Total Capital for BFRI is now -120.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Biofrontera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Positions in Biofrontera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Biofrontera Inc. [NASDAQ:BFRI] by around 13,700 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFRI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,700 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.