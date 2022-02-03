Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Revenue clocked in at $5.32 billion, down -8.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] price plunged by -3.30 percent to reach at -$5.18. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Airbnb to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

A sum of 3631778 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.62M shares. Airbnb Inc. shares reached a high of $156.51 and dropped to a low of $150.712 until finishing in the latest session at $151.76.

The one-year ABNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.27. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $192.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $215 to $169. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ABNB stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ABNB shares from 195 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 8.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 56.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.40, while it was recorded at 148.77 for the last single week of trading, and 160.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,633 million, or 59.00% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,622,618, which is approximately 94.204% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,429,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.11 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 13.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

589 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 69,328,128 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 29,541,255 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 102,982,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,852,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,485,772 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 15,134,993 shares during the same period.