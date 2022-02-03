Aegon N.V. [AEG] is 21.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.64%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Aegon to appoint Deborah Waters as Chief Technology Officer.

The Hague, February 2, 2022 – Aegon announced today that Deborah Waters (54, American) will be appointed as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Management Board of Aegon N.V. effective February 7, 2022.

Deborah Waters joins Aegon from Citigroup Inc., where she held various technology leadership positions. Most recently she served as Citi’s Global Head of Private Bank Operations and Technology. Additionally, Deborah was the Head of Inclusion and Diversity for Citi’s Institutional Client Group Operations and Technology.

Over the last 12 months, AEG stock rose by 43.99%. The one-year Aegon N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.48. The average equity rating for AEG stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.61 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, AEG stock reached a trading volume of 3108417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

AEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Aegon N.V. [AEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.14 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 5.74 for the last single week of trading, and 4.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aegon N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aegon N.V. [AEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.70. Aegon N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for AEG is now 0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.95. Additionally, AEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aegon N.V. [AEG] managed to generate an average of -$6,541 per employee.

AEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Aegon N.V. [AEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $922 million, or 7.80% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 112,006,256, which is approximately 1.551% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, holding 5,346,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.01 million in AEG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $29.28 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly 13.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 7,445,933 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 3,700,889 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 147,779,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,926,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 594,878 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,123,230 shares during the same period.