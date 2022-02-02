Yoshitsu Co. Ltd American Depositary Shares [TKLF] is -86.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd American Depositary Shares [NASDAQ: TKLF] traded at a high on 01/31/22, posting a 23.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.20. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of IPO and Partial Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option for its Client Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TKLF).

Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of an initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,250,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a price to the public of US$4.00 per ADS, which included 250,000 ADSs issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option by its client Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (the “Company”, Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products in Japan. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading at or about between 9:50 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 18, 2022 under the ticker symbol “TKLF.”.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$25 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.

The market cap for TKLF stock reached $151.20 million, with 36.00 million shares outstanding and 5.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.21M shares, TKLF reached a trading volume of 42182907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd American Depositary Shares is set at 8.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd American Depositary Shares [TKLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd American Depositary Shares [TKLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yoshitsu Co. Ltd American Depositary Shares [TKLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.81 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Yoshitsu Co. Ltd American Depositary Shares’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36.