why VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.01

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] traded at a high on 02/01/22, posting a 0.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.71. The company report on January 26, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #925652109). Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of VICI Properties’ distributions. The following table summarizes the Company’s distributions on its common stock for the tax year ended December 31, 2021:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10003730 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VICI Properties Inc. stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.63%.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $17.65 billion, with 628.95 million shares outstanding and 627.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 10003730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 73.66.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.33, while it was recorded at 28.13 for the last single week of trading, and 30.03 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $21,688 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,833,616, which is approximately 12.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 57,246,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.6 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 14.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

360 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 141,838,589 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 15,559,668 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 600,381,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 757,779,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,505,057 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,094,709 shares during the same period.