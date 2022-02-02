why Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.73

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] loss -0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $71.75 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. to host 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) announced today that its annual meeting of shareholders will take place April 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. EDT in a virtual-only format via live webcast. Shareholders of record as of March 2, 2022, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting. The company’s proxy statement will include additional information regarding how shareholders may access and participate in the virtual annual meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Marathon Petroleum Corporation represents 633.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.23 billion with the latest information. MPC stock price has been found in the range of $70.33 to $71.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 6694103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $80.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $67, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.46.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.18, while it was recorded at 71.59 for the last single week of trading, and 61.61 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.02. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.95.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now -4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.08. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of -$190,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 43.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $34,470 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,764,948, which is approximately -0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,416,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.48 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.08 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -0.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 27,855,606 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 34,110,834 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 418,122,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,089,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,849,264 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,149,121 shares during the same period.