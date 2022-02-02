why Fiserv Inc. [FISV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $131.25

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] gained 2.80% or 2.96 points to close at $108.66 with a heavy trading volume of 4064796 shares. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Fiserv Designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

Company earns a perfect score in ranking, reflecting commitment to a diverse, respectful and inclusive workplace.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, received a top score of 100 for the second consecutive year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

It opened the trading session at $106.05, the shares rose to $108.85 and dropped to $105.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FISV points out that the company has recorded 0.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, FISV reached to a volume of 4064796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $131.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $120 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.54. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.79, while it was recorded at 103.90 for the last single week of trading, and 109.19 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.82. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $21,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $63,626 million, or 91.60% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 57,873,501, which is approximately -7.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,565,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.03 billion in FISV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.9 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -8.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 41,022,566 shares. Additionally, 621 investors decreased positions by around 41,428,739 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 519,498,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 601,949,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,455,579 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 6,110,488 shares during the same period.