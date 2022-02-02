why Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.29

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: AVXL] slipped around -2.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.04 at the close of the session, down -15.60%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that ANAVEX®2-73 (Blarcamesine) AVATAR Phase 3 Trial met Primary and Secondary Efficacy Endpoints for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Rett Syndrome.

Primary and all secondary efficacy and safety endpoints met, with consistent improvements in RSBQ AUC (p = 0.037), ADAMS (p = 0.010) and CGI-I (p = 0.037) response.

Efficacy endpoints demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in Rett syndrome symptoms with related changes in potential biomarkers (GABA and L-AAA) of disease pathology.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stock is now -36.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVXL Stock saw the intraday high of $12.20 and lowest of $10.0605 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.50, which means current price is +9.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 980.29K shares, AVXL reached a trading volume of 7471036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVXL shares is $38.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVXL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $14 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on AVXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is set at 1.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

How has AVXL stock performed recently?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.68. With this latest performance, AVXL shares dropped by -36.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.40 for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 12.03 for the last single week of trading, and 17.74 for the last 200 days.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.65.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.00.

Insider trade positions for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [AVXL]

There are presently around $272 million, or 28.00% of AVXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,433,101, which is approximately 2.797% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,165,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.48 million in AVXL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $52.21 million in AVXL stock with ownership of nearly 9.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:AVXL] by around 2,258,668 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,316,138 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 15,183,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,757,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVXL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 870,961 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,671,235 shares during the same period.