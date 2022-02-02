Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Toast Inc. [TOST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] price surged by 12.41 percent to reach at $2.84. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Toast Announces Release Date Of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Toast will host a live video webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Toast’s investor relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the webcast and all related earnings materials will be available on our investor relations website for a period of 90 days.

A sum of 6054169 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.37M shares. Toast Inc. shares reached a high of $26.33 and dropped to a low of $23.25 until finishing in the latest session at $25.72.

The one-year TOST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.33. The average equity rating for TOST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $49.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

TOST Stock Performance Analysis:

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.26.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.68, while it was recorded at 21.70 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Toast Inc. Fundamentals:

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Toast Inc. [TOST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $835 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 3,650,355, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,760,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.16 million in TOST stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $58.03 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 36,310,779 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 392 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 185,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,496,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,205,733 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 382 shares during the same period.