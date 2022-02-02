Wall Street Analyst Resumed The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] loss -0.03% or -0.05 points to close at $160.45 with a heavy trading volume of 8918912 shares. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Dr Jane Goodall delivers an important message of hope at the 2022 Procter & Gamble AMA Sustainability Summit.

The event saw participation from world-renowned Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, who shared how corporations can drive real change in the world. P&G announced progress toward its Ambition 2030 goals at its regional Sustainability Summit.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) today announced that it hosted its 2022 Sustainability Summit for the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa (AMA) region. Built on the theme “Hope for our Home”, the Summit explored how corporations, non-profit organisations, governments and the wider community can work together to drive real change, bring hope to the world, and make it a better place to live.

It opened the trading session at $159.35, the shares rose to $160.65 and dropped to $158.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PG points out that the company has recorded 13.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, PG reached to a volume of 8918912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $166.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $160 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PG stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 165 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 60.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.96, while it was recorded at 159.55 for the last single week of trading, and 144.07 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.43 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.79.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.81. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $141,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $246,811 million, or 66.40% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,745,187, which is approximately -0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,027,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.88 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.65 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -0.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,419 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 47,652,823 shares. Additionally, 1,267 investors decreased positions by around 42,318,448 shares, while 381 investors held positions by with 1,447,789,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,537,761,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,376,430 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,257,332 shares during the same period.