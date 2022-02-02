Wall Street Analyst Resumed Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] price surged by 1.97 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on January 27, 2022 that AMYRIS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANA DUTRA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) (“Amyris”), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-MarketTM operating platform, today announced the appointment of Ms. Ana Dutra as its newest independent member of the Amyris Board of Directors, effective January 21, 2022.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ana as a new, independent director to Amyris,” said John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amyris. “Ana brings decades of leadership, operational depth and highly relevant experience leading several global acquisitions and post-merger integrations as well as implementing accelerated growth strategies. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to execute our strategy and enhance value for Amyris shareholders.”.

The one-year AMRS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.15.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -14.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.85 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $552 million, or 42.20% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,003,031, which is approximately 5.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,748,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.93 million in AMRS stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $53.44 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -10.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 10,376,637 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 21,974,650 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 88,705,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,056,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,264,896 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 16,422,752 shares during the same period.