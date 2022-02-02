Wall Street Analyst Initiated SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]. What else is Wall St. saying

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: SEAS] jumped around 1.54 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $61.12 at the close of the session, up 2.58%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that SeaWorld Conservation Fund Surpasses $19 Million in Grants; Ten New Grants Made to Marine-Specific Programs in 2021.

– Ten Grants Made in 2021 Support Projects for Marine Animals, Ocean Health and Conservation.

– Fund Grants Since 2003 Support 541 Different Marine-Specific Conservation Projects on All Seven Continents.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock is now -5.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEAS Stock saw the intraday high of $63.3672 and lowest of $55.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.48, which means current price is +10.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 875.63K shares, SEAS reached a trading volume of 5047255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEAS shares is $71.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $72 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $73 to $74, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SEAS stock. On March 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SEAS shares from 34 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 407.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEAS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has SEAS stock performed recently?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, SEAS shares dropped by -5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.84 for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.01, while it was recorded at 58.77 for the last single week of trading, and 56.49 for the last 200 days.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.79. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.33.

Return on Total Capital for SEAS is now -11.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -594.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.83. Additionally, SEAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS] managed to generate an average of -$135,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. go to 31.46%.

Insider trade positions for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [SEAS]

There are presently around $4,805 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAS stocks are: HILL PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 27,205,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,141,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.35 million in SEAS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $279.97 million in SEAS stock with ownership of nearly 3.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:SEAS] by around 8,359,592 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 7,113,671 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 65,168,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,641,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,897,695 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,579,964 shares during the same period.