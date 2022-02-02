Wall Street Analyst Initiated ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]. What else is Wall St. saying

ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] closed the trading session at $0.60 on 02/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.551, while the highest price level was $0.7499. The company report on January 14, 2022 that ION announces forbearance and amendment related to its revolving credit agreement, forbearance agreement related to its senior secured second priority notes due 2025, and preliminary fourth quarter 2021 revenues of ~$40 million, a 45% increase year-over-year.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO).

Forbearance and Amendment related to Revolving Credit Agreement, Forbearance Agreement related to Senior Secured Second Priority Notes due 2025.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.17 percent and weekly performance of -44.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -76.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, IO reached to a volume of 30397870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IO shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for ION Geophysical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ION Geophysical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ION Geophysical Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for IO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

IO stock trade performance evaluation

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.21. With this latest performance, IO shares dropped by -32.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.76 for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1585, while it was recorded at 0.6233 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5976 for the last 200 days.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. ION Geophysical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.34.

Return on Total Capital for IO is now -7.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.20. Additionally, IO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] managed to generate an average of -$86,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.ION Geophysical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ION Geophysical Corporation go to 18.00%.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 18.60% of IO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IO stocks are: GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 2,953,850, which is approximately -37.33% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 885,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in IO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $0.12 million in IO stock with ownership of nearly -4.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ION Geophysical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE:IO] by around 365,836 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,233,956 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 714,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,314,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 129,944 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,691,442 shares during the same period.