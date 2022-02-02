Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] surged by $1.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.085 during the day while it closed the day at $49.03. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Ally Financial reports fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. View full press release in PDF.

Ally Financial Inc. stock has also gained 1.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALLY stock has declined by -0.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.81% and gained 2.98% year-on date.

The market cap for ALLY stock reached $17.11 billion, with 359.18 million shares outstanding and 343.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 4141102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $65.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ALLY stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 68 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.81.

ALLY stock trade performance evaluation

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.28, while it was recorded at 47.77 for the last single week of trading, and 50.89 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.86. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 38.17%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,380 million, or 96.70% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,961,617, which is approximately -2.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,031,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $1.16 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 17,833,254 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 27,005,405 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 277,463,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,302,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,845,547 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,364,765 shares during the same period.