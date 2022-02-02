V.F. Corporation [VFC] Is Currently 1.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] closed the trading session at $65.97 on 02/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.845, while the highest price level was $66.24. The company report on January 28, 2022 that VF Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results; Reaffirms Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Outlook.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 22 percent (up 22 percent in constant dollars) to $3.6 billion; excluding acquisitions, revenue increased 15 percent (up 16 percent in constant dollars);.

Active segment revenue increased 25 percent (up 26 percent in constant dollars) including an 8 percent (8 percent in constant dollars) increase in Vans® brand revenue and a 17 percentage point revenue growth contribution from acquisitions; Outdoor segment revenue increased 23 percent (up 23 percent in constant dollars) including a 28 percent (27 percent in constant dollars) increase in The North Face® brand revenue; Work segment revenue increased 6 percent (up 5 percent in constant dollars) including a 4 percent (4 percent in constant dollars) increase in Dickies® brand revenue;.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.90 percent and weekly performance of -0.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 4058771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $78.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $79 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $74, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 67.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.89, while it was recorded at 65.60 for the last single week of trading, and 76.49 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 44.91%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,124 million, or 86.10% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,557,135, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,957,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 23,568,035 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 20,029,409 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 326,344,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,941,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,827,279 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 5,980,296 shares during the same period.