UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] Stock trading around $4.93 per share: What’s Next?

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] slipped around -0.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.93 at the close of the session, down -4.64%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Blake Kolo Named UWM’s New Head of Investor Relations.

UWM Holding Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) today announced Blake Kolo (CPA, CVA, CFE, CFF) has been named Head of Investor Relations in addition to his current position as Chief Business Officer at UWM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005076/en/.

UWM Holdings Corporation stock is now -16.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UWMC Stock saw the intraday high of $5.14 and lowest of $4.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.45, which means current price is +3.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, UWMC reached a trading volume of 4823325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $7.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $8.75 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on UWMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has UWMC stock performed recently?

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.16. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

Earnings analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to -14.15%.

Insider trade positions for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]

There are presently around $144 million, or 27.40% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,163,286, which is approximately 5.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,167,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.38 million in UWMC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $10.63 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 3.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 7,806,824 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,063,607 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,896,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,766,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,345,182 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,961,350 shares during the same period.