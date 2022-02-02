Unum Group [UNM] is 3.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.48 during the day while it closed the day at $25.34. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Unum Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

— Net income of $159.7 million ($0.78 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2021; after-tax adjusted operating income was $182.0 million ($0.89 per diluted common share).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

— Results reflect impact of high COVID-related mortality and infection levels, growth in premium income, and continued strong returns in alternative invested asset portfolio.

Unum Group stock has also loss -3.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNM stock has declined by -3.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.01% and gained 3.13% year-on date.

The market cap for UNM stock reached $5.25 billion, with 204.65 million shares outstanding and 203.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, UNM reached a trading volume of 4998343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unum Group [UNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

UNM stock trade performance evaluation

Unum Group [UNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.13, while it was recorded at 25.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.01 for the last 200 days.

Unum Group [UNM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.02.

Return on Total Capital for UNM is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Group [UNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.75. Additionally, UNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Group [UNM] managed to generate an average of $74,112 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unum Group [UNM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 4.48%.

Unum Group [UNM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,104 million, or 84.50% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,028,724, which is approximately -13.137% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,495,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.03 million in UNM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $391.67 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -10.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 18,682,622 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 27,704,154 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 115,333,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,720,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,692,039 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,319,972 shares during the same period.