The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Revenue clocked in at $3.02 billion, up 2.03% YTD: What’s Next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] closed the trading session at $59.26 on 01/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.55, while the highest price level was $59.33. The company report on January 25, 2022 that BNY Mellon to Speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum.

Todd Gibbons, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in Key Biscayne, Florida at 11:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available on the BNY Mellon website approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until March 18, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.03 percent and weekly performance of 0.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, BK reached to a volume of 6813400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $68.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $62.50 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 243.07.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.10 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.51, while it was recorded at 58.81 for the last single week of trading, and 54.21 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 12.65%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,493 million, or 86.10% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,821,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.59 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -0.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 18,032,230 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 41,436,510 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 632,953,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 692,421,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,047,220 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 10,532,820 shares during the same period.