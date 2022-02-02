Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] stock Downgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $25

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] traded at a high on 01/31/22, posting a 5.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.47. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Spirit® Airlines Kicks Off 2022 with a Salt Lake City Debut.

Spirit Airlines to offer daily flights to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando starting in May.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) will soar above the scenic vistas of Utah for the first time this spring. The airline today announced its new service to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), offering travelers daily, nonstop routes to Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), and Orlando (MCO). The new service marks the first time Spirit will serve the state of Utah, which boasts world-class outdoor recreation, spectacular landscapes and numerous options to experience the arts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7087482 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit Airlines Inc. stands at 6.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.10%.

The market cap for SAVE stock reached $2.38 billion, with 108.40 million shares outstanding and 107.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 7087482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $31.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on SAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAVE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has SAVE stock performed recently?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.26, while it was recorded at 21.12 for the last single week of trading, and 27.08 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at -39.96. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.68.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now -12.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.84. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] managed to generate an average of -$49,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

There are presently around $1,404 million, or 64.80% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,733,488, which is approximately 0.502% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,952,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.66 million in SAVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $129.6 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly 0.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 11,653,648 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 9,661,748 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 47,891,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,206,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,476,484 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,256,181 shares during the same period.