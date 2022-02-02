Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain 10.85% so far this year. What now?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.92% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.71%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Rio Tinto notes ERA update on Ranger mine.

Rio Tinto notes Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) today released the preliminary findings from its reforecast of the cost and schedule for the Ranger rehabilitation project in Australia’s Northern Territory, which have been subject to independent review (www.energyres.com.au). This release follows ERA’s announcements on 27 September 2021, 8 October 2021 and 19 November 2021 where ERA forecast cost and schedule overruns for the Ranger rehabilitation project.

Rio Tinto is reviewing the preliminary findings of this reforecast and has advised ERA that it is committed to working with the company to ensure the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area is successfully achieved to a standard that will establish an environment similar to the adjacent Kakadu National Park.

Over the last 12 months, RIO stock dropped by -0.50%. The one-year Rio Tinto Group stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.11. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $124.22 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, RIO stock reached a trading volume of 4252576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $72.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

RIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.03, while it was recorded at 73.57 for the last single week of trading, and 75.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rio Tinto Group Fundamentals:

Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

RIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -1.60%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,282 million, or 9.00% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,358,333, which is approximately 3.344% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $780.53 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $537.72 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 92.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

326 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 13,035,688 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 10,959,634 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 77,991,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,987,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,077,536 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,369,761 shares during the same period.