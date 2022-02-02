Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] Stock trading around $7.89 per share: What’s Next?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] gained 3.41% on the last trading session, reaching $7.89 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Property Operating Statistics.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the “Company”) announced today that it expects to report the following fourth quarter 2021 property operating statistics for the Company’s total owned resort portfolio of 7,124 rooms when it reports final results in February 2022:.

Occupancy rate of 66% at an Average Daily Rate (“ADR”) of $325. This preliminary ADR represents an approximate 39% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. represents 164.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.28 billion with the latest information. PLYA stock price has been found in the range of $7.63 to $8.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, PLYA reached a trading volume of 4368812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $3 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PLYA shares from 8 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Trading performance analysis for PLYA stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.19. With this latest performance, PLYA shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.52, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.63 and a Gross Margin at -11.49. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.04.

Return on Total Capital for PLYA is now -7.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.08. Additionally, PLYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

An analysis of insider ownership at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]

There are presently around $943 million, or 71.20% of PLYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 15,142,519, which is approximately 8.161% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 10,419,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.5 million in PLYA stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $78.21 million in PLYA stock with ownership of nearly 41.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA] by around 10,715,982 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 9,814,735 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 103,068,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,599,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,883,961 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,217,028 shares during the same period.