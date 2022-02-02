Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] Is Currently -15.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] closed the trading session at $5.21 on 02/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.90, while the highest price level was $5.36. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Pitney Bowes Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2021.

“The fourth quarter capped another important year in our transformation,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. “While not without challenges, we delivered our fifth consecutive year of consolidated revenue growth. In the aggregate, SendTech and Presort grew revenues and EBIT year-over-year, which is a significant achievement. Global Ecommerce had a successful peak in terms of service levels with 99 percent of all committed parcels delivered ahead of the holidays; however, supply chain challenges and shifts in consumer buying behavior led to lower volumes, impacting that segment’s fourth quarter financial results.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.42 percent and weekly performance of -12.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, PBI reached to a volume of 8719851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PBI stock trade performance evaluation

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, PBI shares dropped by -21.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.34 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.97 and a Gross Margin at +32.30. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Total Capital for PBI is now 4.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,228.40. Additionally, PBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,836.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] managed to generate an average of -$16,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $713 million, or 69.10% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,413,027, which is approximately -0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,448,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.8 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.41 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly -1.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 12,815,669 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 13,118,904 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 89,835,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,770,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,533,901 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,784,561 shares during the same period.