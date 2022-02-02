Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Is Currently -0.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] loss -0.65% or -0.67 points to close at $102.85 with a heavy trading volume of 7995200 shares. The company report on January 26, 2022 that PMI Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Year Running.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that it has been included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second year running, when the threshold for inclusion—based on both disclosure and data performance—has grown. This is in recognition of the significant progress PMI has made in increasing gender equality globally. Currently, 39.2% of management positions are held by women, an increase of more than 10% since 2014 and still growing.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Silke Muenster, Chief Diversity Officer at PMI, noted: “I am delighted that PMI has made the GEI for the second year running, particularly given that the threshold for inclusion within this index has grown since last year. While we still have a long way to go, I am very proud of the progress we have made to date, and I am confident about achieving more in the future.”.

It opened the trading session at $102.47, the shares rose to $103.64 and dropped to $102.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PM points out that the company has recorded 2.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, PM reached to a volume of 7995200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.98, while it was recorded at 102.43 for the last single week of trading, and 97.43 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.59. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 163.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 11.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $121,077 million, or 76.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,442,705, which is approximately 0.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,929,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.52 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.57 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 2.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 860 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 37,160,627 shares. Additionally, 798 investors decreased positions by around 39,179,047 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 1,093,256,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,169,595,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,294,829 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,968,032 shares during the same period.