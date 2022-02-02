PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Revenue clocked in at $76.68 billion, down -0.79% YTD: What’s Next?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] loss -0.68% or -1.18 points to close at $172.34 with a heavy trading volume of 5875928 shares. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Rockstar Energy Drink Unveils a New Kind of Energy Drink Rockstar Unplugged – with Hemp Seed Oil and B Vitamins.

Brand partners with iconic MTV Unplugged franchise to launch a special 3-part music series.

Designed to give you the right amount of caffeine when you need it, Rockstar Energy Drink is creating a new kind of energy drink with the launch of Rockstar Unplugged. Rockstar Unplugged focuses less on providing a big hit of energy and more focus on enhancing good vibes with ingredients like hemp seed oil and B vitamins. These elements combined with a fruit-forward energy boost help maintain an easy-going, free-flowing, and soul-fueling attitude for any mood or occasion.

It opened the trading session at $173.15, the shares rose to $173.43 and dropped to $169.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEP points out that the company has recorded 10.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 5875928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $175.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $155 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $165, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 248.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.87, while it was recorded at 171.49 for the last single week of trading, and 157.31 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +54.87. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 19.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.74. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $24,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 9.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $171,662 million, or 73.50% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,743,158, which is approximately 0.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,047,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.36 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.09 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,321 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 29,994,242 shares. Additionally, 1,176 investors decreased positions by around 24,506,385 shares, while 376 investors held positions by with 934,789,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 989,290,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,878,729 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,434,019 shares during the same period.