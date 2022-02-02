Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] is -5.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: NUS] price plunged by -3.62 percent to reach at -$1.81. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Nu Skin Enterprises Moves Investor Day to Virtual Format.

Company to report Q4 and 2021 results, provide 2022 guidance and a strategic update on innovation and growth.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced its upcoming investor day on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. MST has transitioned to a virtual event due to current local COVID-related safety protocols.

A sum of 7613616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 539.15K shares. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares reached a high of $49.68 and dropped to a low of $48.09 until finishing in the latest session at $48.19.

The one-year NUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.56. The average equity rating for NUS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUS shares is $56.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $54 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $50, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on NUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19.

NUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.84. With this latest performance, NUS shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.10, while it was recorded at 48.92 for the last single week of trading, and 50.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.98 and a Gross Margin at +71.65. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.41.

Return on Total Capital for NUS is now 18.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.95. Additionally, NUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] managed to generate an average of $7,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. go to 6.81%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,972 million, or 84.70% of NUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,953,442, which is approximately 1.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,893,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.68 million in NUS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $172.52 million in NUS stock with ownership of nearly 8.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:NUS] by around 2,721,612 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 3,825,588 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 32,895,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,443,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 815,444 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,044,285 shares during the same period.