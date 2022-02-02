Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] moved up 2.49: Why It’s Important

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] jumped around 0.56 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.06 at the close of the session, up 2.49%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that NORDSTROM RACK TO RELOCATE RIVER RIDGE STORE TO THE SUMMIT IN BIRMINGHAM, AL.

Seattle-based Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today plans to relocate its Nordstrom Rack store to a new location within The Summit in Birmingham, AL. The approximately 27,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in spring 2023 and is managed by Bayer Properties.

“Nordstrom Rack has served the Birmingham community since we first opened our doors here in 2013,” said Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack. “We are excited to move our store to The Summit and bring our customers access to the best brands at the best prices, in a newly designed space. We have been focused on offering a mix of quality brands that cater to different lifestyles, sizes and trends, to fit every customers’ style needs.”.

Nordstrom Inc. stock is now 1.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JWN Stock saw the intraday high of $23.435 and lowest of $22.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.45, which means current price is +17.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 4554914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $25.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $27, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.46, while it was recorded at 22.27 for the last single week of trading, and 30.36 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.67 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,744.92. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,460.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of -$11,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $2,078 million, or 60.10% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,144,823, which is approximately -9.165% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,086,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.96 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $212.04 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -6.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 14,787,792 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 15,635,475 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 61,923,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,347,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,243,865 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,635,173 shares during the same period.