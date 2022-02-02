Market cap of Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] reaches 2.47M – now what?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] plunged by -$1.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.08 during the day while it closed the day at $0.98. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Announces Pricing of Upsized $12.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) announced today the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 9,600,000 units at a price of $1.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share (or prefunded warrant in lieu thereof) and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share, and will immediately separate upon issuance. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $12.0 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for capital expenditures, including acquisitions of additional vessels which we have not yet identified, and for other general corporate purposes.

The market cap for IMPP stock reached $2.47 million, with 2.52 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, IMPP reached a trading volume of 29352532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMPP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

IMPP stock trade performance evaluation

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.85 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.40 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.