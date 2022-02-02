Market cap of Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] reaches 35.31M – now what?

Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: IMMX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.89%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that ImmixBio Management Answers Top-Voted Investor Questions at IMMX Investors Day February 1, 2022.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced that management has answered top-voted questions submitted by verified IMMX shareholders at the IMMX Investors Day Event on February 1, 2022 at 9:30am ET. ImmixBio welcomed verified shareholders to submit and upvote questions to management from January 6 through January 20, 2022. Answers to top-voted investor questions are viewable at www.immixbio.com/Feb2022QA .

The market cap for the stock reached $35.31 million, with 7.66 million shares outstanding and 4.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.14M shares, IMMX stock reached a trading volume of 9818579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

IMMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.89.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Immix Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:IMMX] by around 30,856 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,856 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.